Nokia selected by Net4Mobility for 5G expansion in Sweden in 5-year deal

This new deal will upgrade and replace Net4Mobility’s existing 4G radio network whilst introducing an enhanced 5G layer utilizing Nokia’s advanced AirScale Platform

The deal continues Nokia’s momentum in 5G deal wins across Scandinavia and the Baltic countries

Ultra-fast 5G services to deliver compelling new use cases across the country

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced that it has been selected by Net4Mobility, the joint venture between Swedish mobile operators, Tele2 and Telenor, to roll out commercial 5G services across significant areas of Sweden in a five-year deal.

Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio helping Net4Mobility to deliver game-changing ultra-high-speed, low-latency, and highly secure 5G connectivity to its subscribers.

The move will also enable a range of new use cases across Industry 4.0, entertainment, cloud gaming, transportation, education, and healthcare. Nokia will replace the incumbent vendor with deployment already underway.

The deal will improve legacy 4G performance while increasing capacity with 5G services introduced at the majority of sites within awarded areas. Net4Mobility will also take advantage of the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, ideal for dense urban coverage.

Nokia will replace the incumbent vendor’s 4G network and it is also expected that a significant number of new sites will be added every year. Nokia’s secure and future-proofed solutions will also ensure Net4Mobility’s network meets industry standards for security.

Net4Mobility, which was formed in 2009 to support the deployment of 2G and 4G networks, is Sweden’s largest RAN network and carries approximately 60 percent of network traffic in the country.

Its 4G network covers 90 percent of the country and 99.9 percent of the population. The collaboration will continue with the development of a 5G network. Nokia has previously been selected by both Tele2 and Telenor for its cloud core network.

Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions as well as other radio access network (RAN) solutions and state-of-the-art tools to drive operational efficiency. Nokia will also provide professional services, including integration, implementation, and network optimization services, as well as technical support for operations and maintenance.”

Jonas Edén, CTO of Telenor Sweden, said: “We continue to expand our 5G offer to our subscribers in Sweden. 5G is already available in our biggest cities and we aim to offer the service to 99.9% of Sweden’s population by the end of 2023. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Nokia and have them as one of our vendors going into the 5G era with an emphasis on quality and innovation.”

Yogesh Malik, CTIO of Tele2, commented: “I am very pleased that we can now begin the broad rollout of 5G in Sweden. The new generation network will mean a significant improvement for consumers and enable innovation, automation, and higher efficiency for companies.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are proud to be selected as a key supplier to modernize Telenor and Tele2’s existing network infrastructure and help shape their 5G future in Sweden. This deal demonstrates Nokia’s continued momentum for both radio and 5G across Scandinavia and the Baltic region. Nokia has broad experience of network sharing and we are thrilled to bring our solutions to the largest network in Sweden and deliver the best possible 5G coverage to their customers.”

