Millions of Homes in the UK at Increased Risk of Subsidence

Hotter and drier summers are putting millions of British homes at risk of subsidence, the British Geological Survey warns.

Climate change is forcing the ground under homes across large areas of England to crack. The counties and cities most at risk include London, Essex, Kent, and Oxford.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), one million homes were at risk of subsidence in 1990 but by 2030 the number rises to 2.4m. If climate change continues at the same rate, 4 million homes, including 57 per cent of properties in London, will be at risk by 2070. in 2030 and 4m in 2070, The Guardian reports.

The boroughs most likely to have increased risk are Camden, Islington, Brent, Barnet, Harrow, Haringey, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth, Lambeth and Lewisham.

“Dry weather and high temperatures are going to be a major factor in the emergence of future shrink-swell subsidence. The longer drought you get, and the higher the temperature is, the more moisture that’s going to be driven off. In the south-east, many of the clay formations are too young to have been changed into stronger mud rocks, leaving them vulnerable to absorb and lose moisture,” said Lee Jones, a geological engineer at BGS.

“It’s advisable for those living in an area showing an increased susceptibility under future climate conditions to seek specialist advice before starting any major building work,” he added.

