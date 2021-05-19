Mijas Hosts 67th Edition Of The Ruta Del Sol Cycling Tour Of Andalucia

Yesterday, May 18, the town of Mijas hosted the start of what is now the 67th edition of the Ruta del Sol Cycling Tour of Andalucia.

Yesterday, May 18, the town of Mijas hosted the start of what is now the 67th edition of the Ruta del Sol Cycling Tour of Andalucia in which the best teams on the international scene meet. The event has been chaired by the mayor of the town, Josele González, the Councillor for Sports, Andrés Ruiz, and other members of the government team.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Once again we show the City Council’s commitment to promoting our destination by hosting high-level sports events, which also have a wide television coverage in nearly 200 countries, with a very complex production in which the great attractions of our town, our natural environment, our beaches and landscapes”, said the councillor, “in what is a test that has required a wide operation in which the Guardia Civil has also actively participated, with more than 80 officers, Local Police, Civil Protection and the invaluable collaboration of the Sports department.”

In the first stage of this 76th edition, the Spanish cyclist Gonzalo Serrano from the Movistar team claimed victory, travelled through the three towns of the town, starting with La Cala de Mijas, continuing through Las Lagunas and Mijas Pueblo. A day in which the podium was complemented by the Venezuelan Alberto Aular, from Caja Rural Seguros RGA and the South African Darul Impey, the Israel team. Likewise, the Malaga-born Luis Maté of the Euskaltel-Euskadi team was the first Andalusian to cross the finish line.

Ruiz stressed, “Mijas is consolidated as one of the most important points of the ‘Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía’ and this year it leaves from La Cala in its first stage, also visiting our other two urban centres, both Las Lagunas and Mijas Pueblo, putting the municipality in the tourist showcase of more than 185 countries where this sporting event is broadcast as well as promoting healthy life,” Ruiz pointed out.

He added “the city has received the yellow jersey of last year’s champion as a sign of recognition of our support” a race that, after the outbreak of the pandemic, and after not being able to take place on its usual date in February due to the epidemiological situation, finally set sail this May from the town of Costa del Sol with 117 runners.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/ Mijas Hosts 67th Edition Of The Ruta Del Sol Cycling Tour Of Andalucia