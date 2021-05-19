Martial Arts Professional Arrested For Trying To Kill Man At Marbella Port

A Spanish MAN has been arrested in Marbella for allegedly trying to commit a homicide.

A Spanish man has been arrested in Marbella for allegedly trying to commit a homicide. The National Police arrested the 24-year-old male last Thursday, May 13, following an attack in the town’s marina.

On May 2, a dispute began inside a local venue which then continued outside, when the man in question, who is also experienced in martial arts, knocked the victim unconscious after several blows to the head. He then forced the victim into the water by violently kicking him.

According to Malaga Hoy, the fight was witnessed by several people who assisted the victim until officers arrived. He suffered fractured nasal bones and several wounds that required stitches, the National Police reported in a statement.

It was reported that the witnesses took quick action, with one young man jumping into the water to try and keep the unconscious victim afloat, managing to bring him to safety.

Following the intervention and the collection of information carried out by officers of the local Citizen Security Brigade, steps were taken by Group II of the UDEV of the Marbella Local Police Station, aimed at identifying and locating the perpetrator of the attack. However, the parties involved were not forthcoming in giving information.

Despite this, investigations discovered that the perpetrator had knowledge of extreme contact sport and martial arts, with a past in kickboxing and Muaythai. Investigators managed to identify and locate the perpetrator, leading to his arrest for the crime of attempted murder. He appeared at the Examining Court number 4 of Marbella on Sunday, May 15.

