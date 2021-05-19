Marbella Council To Improve Andasol De Las Chapas Avenue

THE Marbella City Council will undertake more than fifty maintenance actions in the next month and a half on Andasol de Las Chapas avenue.

The Marbella City Council will undertake more than fifty maintenance actions in the next month and a half on Andasol de Las Chapas avenue to solve the main incidents on this road before the summer season begins.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Councillor for Works, Diego López, accompanied by the district advisor, Carlos Alcalá, has detailed that work will be carried out on curbs, pavements, pedestrian crossings, tree pits and container platforms.

“There are many works that we have been developing in recent times in Las Chapas thanks to the management and work that the district has been doing,” said the mayor.

“now we are acting to give a boost to the main demands that come to us from the neighbours for the summer.”

“Specifically, Andasol avenue is a 550 linear metre road, very crowded by residents and tourists and direct access to the beach,” said López, who specified that “we are going to replace curbs, create platforms for new containers, lower pavements on the pedestrian crossings and we are also going to fix the tree pits, in which we will plant 7 or 8 palm trees at zero cost for the City Council thanks to the process by which the promoters have to provide trees to the municipality.”

Likewise, the Beaches and Cleaning delegations are working to condition the parking area in the area just before the beach. “The objective is that residents and visitors can run without issues on this avenue,” specified the mayor.

For his part, Alcalá stated that “these maintenance actions are further proof of the collaboration between Obras and the district” and added that “work has been advanced so that many of our roads are in perfect condition before the summer begins.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/