Malaga Is The Only Province In Andalucía To Be On Risk Level 1.



On Thursday, May 20, Malaga will go to alert level 1 and thus become the only province of Andalucía to be on this lowest scale of risk.

The Territorial Committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts made the decision this week and it represents good news for the evolution of the pandemic in the Province of Malaga, which no longer has any mobility restrictions in any of it’s municipalities.

Moving down the scale to Level 1 involves easing some measures, restrictions, and limitations of capacity, something the hospitality industry has been calling for, and desperately needed, over the last few months.

Hospitality sector restrictions

In level 1, catering/hospitality establishments may not exceed 75 percent of the maximum capacity for inside the premises, tables now have a limit of eight people indoors and ten people outdoors.

Bar service and meals are now allowed, observing the established distance, the popular buffet service is also now allowed, provided the necessary protocols are adhered to.

Likewise, small-scale musical performances will be allowed indoors and outdoors, with a distance of at least three meters from the public and dance activity kept to outdoors, while always maintaining the use of masks.

Banquets and celebrations

For celebration rooms, indoors, they are allowed a maximum of 75 percent of their capacity at tables or groups of tables and, in any case, a maximum of 300 people is allowed in closed spaces- tables will still have a limit of eight people indoors.

Outdoors, the outdoor areas of the celebration rooms may occupy all the tables allowed, with a maximum of 500 people- tables will have a limit of ten people outdoors.

Children’s parties

For children’s parties. the capacity of the establishment will be 60 percent in outdoor spaces and 50 percent in closed spaces (inside) with a maximum of 20 participants per group, who should not mix with other groups.

Cinema’s, Museums and Theatres

For cultural venues at health alert level 1, a maximum of 85 percent of the allowed capacity cannot be exceeded. In regards to cultural complexes, enclaves, museums, and exhibition halls, a maximum of 80 percent of the allowed capacity is allowed for each of its rooms and public spaces.

Group visits will be of a maximum of up to 25 people, that includes the monitor or guide.

Cinemas, theaters or auditoriums may not exceed this maximum of 85 percent of their allowed capacity.

