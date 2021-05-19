Madrid To Los Angeles In An Hour.

TECHNOLOGY is changing and Madrid to Los Angeles in an hour could become a reality in the future.

Scientists are developing technology that could see people travel at multiple times the speed of sound in what could be the next generation “Concord”.

Technology that previously has only been available to the space race is now heading towards the aviation arena. In the future this could allow long distances to be covered at a stunning speed. This could even include travelling between Madrid and Los Angeles in less than an hour. It would take the mighty Concord around five hours to make this trip.

Scientists are working on making hypersonic speeds become a reality. Technology already exists that allows travel faster than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound. This is used in intercontinental missiles though which are able to travel anywhere in the world in only a few minutes.

Scientists at the University of Central Florida (UCF) are working on a new propulsion method that could possibly involve travel up to Mach 17. They work with highly specialised technology which involves detonations which are required for hypersonic speeds to be achieved.

Kareem Ahmed, co-author of the study and professor in UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering explained that: “There is a growing international effort to develop robust propulsion systems for hypersonic and supersonic flight through our atmosphere.”

She went on to highlight that: “The discovery of stabilising a detonation, the most powerful form of reaction and energy release, has the potential to revolutionise hypersonic propulsion and power systems” as reported El Espanol.

The future could be with us sooner than we expect.

