Kerry Katona Relates to Press Harassment of Princess Diana

UK TV personality and former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona says she can deeply relate to Princess Diana and that she has always adored the royal family.

“When I was in a foster home, I was moving in with a family for Christmas and when they asked me what I wanted as a present I asked for a Princess Diana biography. I can definitely relate to Diana in regards to the paparazzi,” She wrote in her New! magazine column.

Kerry describes herself as a “massive royalist” but has defended Prince Harry after he made revelations about his upbringing and family on Oprah.

In her new column, Kerry tells readers she has “always loved the royal family”.

“It was very sad to see the Queen out and about for her first royal duty without Philip. I’d love to sit down with her and make her some cucumber sandwiches and have a good old chinwag! I love her so much. I’m going to be devastated when she dies. I’ve always loved the royal family,” she wrote.

Kerry has extra-reasons to celebrate, along with her new column, she revealed on Instagram that after being declared bankrupt 13 years ago, she is finally able to afford to buy a house in Cheshire.

Last year, Kerry celebrated her 40th birthday in Granada in a lavish villa costing 1,000 euros per night.

