Katie Price Ditches Hair Extensions for Bob.

Katie Price, 42, ditches her hair extensions during a vacation in Portugal with fiancé Carl Woods, 32, on Tuesday evening and proudly flaunted her new bob.

Embracing her short hair, the newly engaged TV personality revealed that she loves her ‘natural’ look in a short video that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Katie captioned the clip: ‘I’ve been persuaded by @rossmfraser @collectionshair to go au naturel and embrace my short hair tonight.

‘Thanks for getting me ready. I love it! What do you guys think?’ before being flooded with messages of approval from her fans.

Katie has gone from a short to a long hairstyles many times in the last few months.

She was seen leaving a London hair salon with a sleek collection of hair extensions tumbling down her back just over a week ago, after completing a six-hour hair transformation.

Katie’s hair transformation comes after it was announced that she is making a wig documentary for alopecia patients.

The TV personality is known to be passionate about eradicating the stigma associated with baldness and alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out all over the body.

Katie has teamed up with Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch for the show, according to The Sun, with sources suggesting alopecia is a subject close to her heart.

‘Wigs have played a major role in Katie’s career,’ the source revealed. She has a sizable collection at home and often uses hair extensions to make herself look sexy, and she underwent stress alopecia treatment last year.

