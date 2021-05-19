Glastonbury Festival is back this September.

In September, a limited Glastonbury Festival will take place at Worthy Farm, with 50,000 people expected to attend.

Due to the Covid pandemic, organisers were forced to cancel plans for the long-awaited five-day festival in June, as well as the 2020 event.

After a series of consultations, Mendip District Council, which manages the venue in Somerset, has given permission for Glastonbury to host a one-off festival.

Sam Phripp, the council’s chair of licensing, said: ‘We hope that, Covid-depending, this event will be a success, and we look forward to welcoming music lovers back to our corner of Somerset this autumn.

‘With a view to Covid-19, of course, any event would have to be Covid-safe, and Mendip Council will work with other organisations and the organisers to make sure that’s the case.’

The permit allows for up to 40,000 attendees and 10,000 staff members to be on-site, but camping will not be permitted at Worthy Farm.

It only allows for’multi-artist, live music concerts’ to be held on the Pyramid stage, though no details on line-ups or ticketing have been revealed.

The event is scheduled for September 17 and 18 between 2 p.m. and 12 a.m., according to a decision notice.

