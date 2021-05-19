Friends: The official reunion trailer is here.

The official trailer for Friends: The Reunion revealed the cast’s unbreakable bond as they reminisced about the popular show ahead of HBO Max special.

Jennifer Aniston joined Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on their old couch for a revamped trivia game with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry in the opening scene.

David’s Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller, stood at the trivia board, recreating a memorable scene from the show.

‘Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together. How many pages was that letter?’ he asked the group.

Matt, who played Joey Tribbiani, screamed ’18 pages’ only for Aniston to correct him: ‘front and back!’

Courteney screamed back, ‘Wait, wait do it one more time!’

Lisa Kudrow was overwhelmed upon walking onto set at the Warner Bros. lot as Matt enthusiastically said: ‘Here we go!’

Jennifer Anniston, who played Rachel Green, proved to be already emotional as she asked: ‘Where’s the tissue box?’

‘Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table?’ Matt asked as he toured the old apartment set.

‘We have such a bond from this show,’ Lisa explained while sitting on the iconic orange couch from the show’s intro.

‘Were Ross and Rachel on a break?’ host James Corden asked the group, to which Jennifer and Courteney yelled ‘yes!’

Matt picked up his cup of coffee and mubbles ‘bulls***’ under his breath while David laughed and pointed.

Friends fans are concerned after star Matthew Perry appeared to slur his speech in a promotional video for the upcoming reunion special.

Perry’s uncomfortable attitude was difficult to overlook as he sat with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc to tease the episode, which was filmed in April and will air on HBO and HBO Max on May 27.

As reported by The Daily Mail