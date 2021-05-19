EU Approves Non-Essential Travel

COUNTRIES in the European Union agreed today, May 19, to ease restrictions on non-essential travel ahead of summer.

Countries in the European Union agreed today, May 19, to ease restrictions on non-essential travel ahead of summer, according to media reports. This could mean that all Brits and vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel abroad this summer.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries are expected to release a new list this week or at the beginning of next week and, based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and various other countries will meet the new criteria. Americans will be required to be vaccinated.

Cases of the Indian variant in the UK would need to be taken into account, said one EU diplomat, however, individual countries are said to be setting their own criteria.

A European Commission spokesman, Christian Wigand, welcomed the move and told reporters: “This will help improve international inbound travel and it’s possible to do so safely while at the same time ensuring quick action to counter the spread of new virus variants.”

Should the UK be added to the EU’s “safe list”, people will be allowed to travel if they have the necessary documentation, not just people who have been fully vaccinated. The ambassadors have also recommended that an emergency brake be agreed upon for Covid variants of concern.

Portugal and Greece are among countries that already accept UK travellers, however, an EU-wide approval would increase the chances of a summer holiday. Due to the UK’s traffic light system, Brits are currently not allowed to visit several EU countries, including Spain, because of its restrictions on inbound leisure visits from travellers outside of the EU and Schengen area.

