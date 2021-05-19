Estepona Town Hall Working On Covid-Safe Feria For July 6 to 11

ESTEPONA Town Hall Is Working Towards A Covid-Safe Feria For July 6 to 11



Estepona Town Hall is working hard to try and organise the annual fair, which this year is planned to take place from July 6 to 11 in the Costa del Sol town, and has a history of being one of the most vibrant, colourful, and enjoyable fairs of the year.

This year’s event would of course have to be held in compliance with all the strictest protocols established by the Ministry of Health and the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) in relation to activities in fairgrounds, and with the regulations of the health authorities, although any celebration will finally depend on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported yesterday by the Consistory.

Any plans for this fair in July first have to be made in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines laid out by the Spanish Trade Fair Trade Union (UIFE), which has the obligation to promote the highest levels of safety and hygiene for all the workers and users in the sector, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The Town Hall of Estepona is already aware that if the fair was to go ahead this Summer then there would be none of the usual concerts allowed, and there would be a limitation on the capacity in all spaces, with prevention and control measures in place. Workers, employers, and the attending public would all be subject to the provisions of the aforementioned protocols, which would be policed at all times during the course of the fair, to ensure health measures are complied with.

With the recent extended rollout of vaccinations in Andalucia, and the reported dropping in the number of active infections from coronavirus in the autonomous community, one would imagine that if the general public was to keep complying that little bit longer with the health measures to stop the spread of the virus, the regular washing of hands, maintaining social distancing, and the wearing of a facemask, then the possibility of enjoying more Summer fairs could be just on the horizon.

