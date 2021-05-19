Dozens Of Migrants Rescued Off The Coast Of Belgium Were Probably Headed For The UK.

DOZENS of migrants who were rescued off the coast of Belgium after their boat came into difficulties were probably headed for the UK.

Authorities in Belgium have rescued 49 migrants off the Belgian coast and according to Bruges’ prosecutor, they were probably heading for the UK. The boat they were travelling in had begun to experience difficulties and authorities had received a report of a boat in distress.

The majority of the migrants are believed to be of Vietnamese origin and were rescued after a helicopter was deployed in order to find the boat’s location.

After being rescued and safely transferred to the shore in Zeebrugge, they were reported to be “in good health, but some showed slight signs of hypothermia,” according to the Bruges prosecutor’s office.

“We suspect that the boat came from the French coast.”

The interception of migrants by Belgian police around the port is a regular occurrence but this normally happens when people attempt to hide in vehicles in order to cross the Channel. It is far less common for them to have to rescue people at sea, as reported Euronews.

The boat had started to take on water and according to the prosecutor: “Apparently there was water in the boat, but everyone was still on board.”

In other immigration news, thousands of immigrants have already been expelled from Ceuta. Around half of the 8,000 immigrants that entered Ceuta have already been expelled from the Spanish enclave.

It was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday afternoon that around 4,000 immigrants had already been returned after they entered Ceuta since Monday. Procedures are now in place and are running 24-hours a day in order to process the return of the immigrants.

Andalucia has offered health resources in the face of the crisis. The Junta de Andalucia has placed both “infrastructures”and health resources “at the disposal” of Ceuta. Moroccan immigrants have been arriving in their thousands, many of whom are in groups and are not wearing masks. They have not been able to isolate or have any coronavirus tests which raises further health concerns.

The Junta hopes that the situation will be resolved “in the next few hours or days.”

