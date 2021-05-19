Covid Survivor Plasma for Malaga Patients.

PATIENTS in Malaga are receiving plasma from Covid survivors in order to help cure them of the potentially deadly virus.

So far around 180 patients have been treated in Malaga with the Covid survivor plasma and although the therapy is still considered to be experimental results are very positive. The plasma treatment is helping coronavirus victims recover from the potentially deadly virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So far two conclusions have been drawn, the first of which is that the treatment with Covid survivor plasma is safe as it causes no side effects. Also it has been proven that by transfusing the plasma into patients with Covid, their hospitalisation time can be reduced and their respiratory capacity also improves.

According to Malaga Hoy, so far during the pandemic 400 plasma donations have been made from patients who have beaten the coronavirus. Some donors have even donated more than once in a bid to help others recover.

The acting director of the CTTC, Gracia María García has highlighted the fact that donors “usually donate again”. Each donation of plasma can be split into two, so around 800 units have so far been available. The plasma is split into two 300 millilitre bags and patients suffering from the potentially deadly coronavirus normally need to be transfused with either one or two of these.

The plasma though has to come from Covid survivors who are said to be hyperimmune. This means that they have a high level of antibodies in their plasma. In general, this means that the worse the case of coronavirus, the higher the number of antibodies that will have been developed while fighting off the infection.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/