Balaerics Opposed To Curfew Extension

The chief prosecutor in the Balearics, Bartolomé Barceló, says that the Prosecutor’s Office is still against an extension to the curfew, Majorca Daily Bulletin reports. The Balearic government wants intends to keep the curfew until June 6, at the earliest, but with the later start of midnight.

The extension, beginning May 23, has to be approved by the Balearic High Court. Other measures will also need to be approved by the High Court, such as limitations on the number of people who can gather socially – the Prosecutor’s Office also opposes this. The High Court has until Friday, May 23, to come to a decision on the government’s latest extension.

Barceló’s arguments are the same as they were when expressing opposition to the extension once the state of alarm ended on May 9, citing a defence of the rights of citizens. “We are fulfilling our function. It’s up to the courts to decide.”

The Prosecutor’s Office decided not to go ahead with appealing the extension that had been approved by the High Court on May 6, however, the matter may well be referred to the Supreme Court in Madrid on this occasion.

The announcement comes as the Head of Government for Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Mallorca has said that nightclubs are unlikely to open over summer this year until the vaccine rollout is increased, media outlets have reported. Francina Armengol, Head of Government, told local media “Only with a higher vaccination rate can we reopen the nightlife,

“The nightlife will follow later, probably not this summer.”

