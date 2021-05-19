LAST Saturday, May 15, two somewhat footsore walkers made a triumphant entrance to La Cala de Mijas having walked more than 200 kilometres from Cordoba to raise funds for ACE animal charity.

Katarzyna Slomianna (better known as Kasia) had always wanted to undertake a significant walk and her original plan was to follow part of the trail of the Camino de Santiago, staying in pilgrim’s hostels but that was all negated by the pandemic as many hostels had closed.

Speaking to Euro Weekly News, she explained that as she was going to undertake the walk, she thought that it would be a great idea to try to raise some funds for Animal Care España as she is a great lover of dogs.

As things moved on, so she was contacted by another dog lover Paul Shafto and they agreed to undertake the walk together which Kasia says was a great idea, not only as it increased that amount of money that might be raised but also to give her companionship during the daily hikes.

“I thought that I was pretty fit as I work out and exercise regularly but this was not as easy as I expected as within a day, I had blisters on both feet” explained Kasia.

“The other problem was that walking through Cordoba was a bit monotonous as one day we walked for 24 kilometres and all we saw were olive trees, with nowhere to stop as there just weren’t any villages around” she added.

The important thing was that they succeeded and so far, their combined donations total €3,040 which is a fantastic amount for the charity to receive and it is still possible to visit the website https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-animal-care-espana-in-la-cala-de-mijas to give a little more or donations can be made direct to ACE via their website.

All costs of the journey including accommodation were met by Kasia and Paul so that all donations received would go direct to the charity and we at Euro Weekly News are delighted to congratulate them both on their achievement.