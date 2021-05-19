A Night for Flamenco Lovers in Rincon de la Victoria.

A night for Flamenco lovers has been announced in Rincon de la Victoria, in Spain’s Axarquia.

A night which is sure to delight all flamenco lovers, has been planned for Friday May 21. The event is set to take place in the Plaza Gloria Fuerte in La Cala del Moral, and will start at 10 PM.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Councillor Clara Perles, speaking of the planned cultural event highlighted that: “We would like to invite all flamenco lovers to enjoy this rociera night, always under all anticovid preventive measures”, as reported Axarquia Plus.

The event has been organised by the Department of Culture of Rincon de la Victoria in collaboration with Nadir Audiovisuales. The Noche Rociera will take place on Friday, May 21, and attendees will be sure to enjoy the performances of Las Soles and María de la Colina.

The counsellor highlighted the events aim of experiencing: “a rociera night in the absence of the pilgrimage for another year. We want to create a show in which the people attending feel for a moment that they are in El Rocío.”

The counsellor also went on to add that: “we will have the collaboration and performance of the choir of the Grupo Parroquial Nuestra Señora del Rocío de Rincón de la Victoria and these great female flamenco voices who will offer us a whole repertoire dedicated to El Rocío and all that surrounds it”.

The event will follow all necessary health measures in order to protect against the coronavirus. Anyone that wishes to attend will need to book by email though, so pop an email over to [email protected]

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/