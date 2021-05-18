Velez-Malaga introduces a wastewater treatment project

Velez-Malaga introduces a water and wastewater treatment project.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Monday, Antonio Moreno, the Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, and Juan Garca, the Councillor for Infrastructures, reported on the drafting of a project that grouped dumping and water treatment in several nuclei of the municipality. The project was described as “news of great social, economic, tourist, and, of course, environmental significance” by the mayor of Infrastructures. According to the mayor, “it took ten months of structured collaboration between the municipal infrastructure services and the Junta de Andaluca’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to complete it.”

“This approach was introduced in July 2020, and the bidding period ended this past April, so the Junta de Andaluca will now choose the company that will draft the theme, so we are talking about something that will soon be a reality,” he said.

The project involves the creation of a consolidated waste and wastewater treatment plan for several areas of the municipality of Vélez-Málaga. According to the Infrastructures Councillor, “The key goal is to eliminate waste water discharges in the municipality and eliminate these black spots once and for all. As previously said, this measure has a significant environmental impact “.

Garca, on the other hand, wanted to make a point “”This issue should have been done years earlier, because the Junta de Andaluca is the competent body to carry out these projects,” he said, adding that “this issue should have been done years ago, because the Junta de Andaluca is the competent body to carry out these projects.” The villages of Trapiche, Cajiz, Los Beros, and Triana are among those whose sewage is not redirected or processed. There are also unconsolidated urban areas in the municipality’s western side that have issues with proper sewage collection and disposal on occasion “.

“The Los Puertas urban center deserves special mention because, as you know, we have already presented the plan for the first phase of the sewer that will link this population center to the Cajiz industrial estate,” the mayor said. Garca states that “This project has already been funded and has gone through the public exhibition process, allowing the adjoining landowners to make the required allegations. We will begin the process of constructing and eliminating this black spot in the municipality once they have been answered “.

As reported by Malaga Hoy