Vaccines Can Protect After First Jab, According to a British Study

A British study has found that 96 percent of people develop Covid-19 antibodies after the first shots of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

A study of 8,517 people living in England and wales, found that 96.42 percent of people who were vaccinated had antibodies within 28 to 34 for days of their first jab. Almost 100 percent of the study’s participants had within two weeks of the second shot.

Dr Maddie Shrotri, who led the University College London research team told The Guardian, “This is one of the earliest real-world vaccine studies in the UK and it is fantastic news. Over nine out of 10 adults in the UK who had either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine produced antibodies against the virus within a month of their first shot.

“How well these vaccines work is remarkable, especially given the speed at which they’ve been developed. It’s a real feat of science in the face of the most devastating pandemic in a century,” she added.

Most participants in the study were in their 60s or older as this was the age group prioritised by the British government when the vaccine roll-out began on December 8 last year.

Although the Pfizer vaccine produced antibodies fast, both vaccines where equally effective once two shots had been given.

As of this month, more than 20 million Britons have vaccinated with two shots of the vaccine.

