Train Station Roof Collapse Sparks Passenger Chaos in Northwich.

The Northwich Railway Station roof has collapsed onto the platform sparking passenger chaos and travel delays.

Terrified passengers fled from the debris as a large section of the roof collapsed onto the platform in the quiet commuter town. This is a busy route as it links to both Chester and Manchester and travellers can now expect severe delays.

Luckily so far there have been no reports of any injuries, but rail services on the Chester to Manchester Piccadilly line are to be expected, as reported The Express.

After the roof collapsed onto the platform, piles of debris could be seen including concrete slabs jutting out. The roof collapsed causing terrified passengers to flee and rubble even made its way into the waiting room area.

Speaking of the shocking collapse, Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury commented to the Northwich Guardian that, “I was shocked to learn of a serious roof collapse at Northwich Railway Station this morning.

“My team have spoken to police and, miraculously, it appears nobody has been injured although there has been major disruption to the railway.

“Clearly there will need to be an official investigation to understand what has happened.

“Having just spoken to a senior Northern Rail manager, the priority is to make the area safe and get the trains running again.

“I am raising this matter with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as a matter of urgency.”

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson explained that, “Everyone present at the time is accounted for.

“The crew is assessing the scene with representatives from Network Rail and has notified council engineers.”

