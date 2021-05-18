The OBD System Your Car Must Pass In The ITV Test

THE OBD System Your Car Must Pass During The Annual ITV Test



I think all of us are guilty of feeling apprehensive when our vehicle has to go for its annual Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) test, hoping that it will not fail over anything, well now, there is a new part to the test to control emissions that you should be aware of, called the ‘OBD system’, but you should not be alarmed by it.

Not all vehicles will have to pass this test, and it is expected that it will be passed by most, as it applies exclusively only to those cars registered since January 1, 2011, and industrial vehicles since January 1, 2014.

This test is known in English as an ‘On Board Diagnostics’ test, an on-board diagnostic system in vehicles already available at ITV centers, from which you can monitor and control the engine and other devices in the car, in other words, a comprehensive and reliable analysis of the level of the vehicle’s emissions.

It first appeared in 2018, and on May 20 of that year it came into force when the Royal Decree 920/2017 was approved, so it is not something new, and maybe you are already aware of it, but, it is failing around 180,000 vehicles each year.

In the ITV they analyze the emissions of the vehicle through the control unit, and in case of not complying with the legal limits the inspection can be classified as negative. In general, these machines are responsible for measuring emissions, mileage, ABS, electronic stability system (ESC), restraint systems, lights, software, or errors that technicians cannot detect with the naked eye.

The OBD devices read the level of polluting gases being emitted, while also detecting vehicle defects that previously could not be evaluated, and in the future, it is intended to improve the control of polluting emissions with the new levels required in the homologation and technical controls of the new electronic systems, as reported by as.com.

As the ITV explains, “Specific inspection points will be established to evaluate electrified vehicle systems: homologation, batteries, motors, and other components. All must meet certain requirements to ensure their safety against electrical risk and verify that they continue to be effective throughout the useful life of the vehicle will be the ITV’s mission”.

