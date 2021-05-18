Spain Leads The EU In Vaccinating The Elderly.

SPAIN is now leading the EU in vaccinating the elderly against Covid-19. The country has vaccinated 100 per cent of its people over 80 years of age with at least one dose and 98.2 per cent with two, compared to 77.2 per cent and 57.4 per cent of the EU.

Signatories to the strategy have celebrated the decision to prioritise the elderly and have praised the nurses and health care workers estimating that they have prevented at least 3,500 deaths in care homes.

Only Ireland equals Spain with 100 per cent of the over 80s with one dose; with more than 99 per cent are Denmark, Iceland, and Malta. In the range from 70 to 79 Spain is seventh (93.4 per cent with one dose), and in the 60 to 69 the third (80 per cent).

In the US, which started before the EU, 84.5 per cent of those over 65 have at least one dose and 72.6 per cent the full regime, according to the Centre for Disease and Control (CDC); in Spain, the total count shows that 90 per cent of those over 60 have one, 44 per cent complete the pattern.

Experts involved in the national strategy believe that the prioritisation of older to younger in Spain has been a success, surpassed the moment in which essential professionals under 60 were vaccinated with AstraZeneca because there was insufficient data about its safety in older people.

The Ministry of Health is actually due to decide this week whether to give them the second dose also of AstraZeneca, or give them the Pfizer one.

They (the Ministry) also recognised that the speed acquired is due to the strength of Spain’s National Health System, and the work of the nursing staff, who, on many occasions and in various territories, worked doubled shifts to accomplish the targets set.

