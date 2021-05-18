Sex Toy Salesman On Course For £12,500 Pay Out If Atletico Madrid Win La Liga

A British Sex toy salesman is on course to net £12,500 from a 50p football accumulator if Atletico Madrid win La Liga this weekend.

Carl Edwards, from Hansdworth, Birmingham backed Man City, Norwich, Hull, Cheltenham and Atletico Madrid to win last summer.

On rediscovering the betting slip, he realised that he has just Atletico to go for a massive payout. Diego Simeone’s team are top of the league and 83 points ahead of Real Madrid on 81 and third place Barcelona on 76.

The 59-year-old punter runs adult store Direct Pleasure, told the Daily Mail, “I’m a nervous wreck at the moment. I almost had a heart attack when Barcelona let a goal in during the last minute the other day.

“I’ve never won a bet like this in my life and to think I could make £12,500 from 50p is amazing. Especially after the year I’ve had after lockdown, I do all the markets in the Midlands and they have been closed so we have not been able to work for nearly a year. However the sex toy side of the business has exploded during lockdown because everyone has been stuck inside.

“Perhaps I should not have told everyone about the bet because I will have a line round the block of people wanting to borrow a few quid. I think the whole of Handsworth is supporting Atletico Madrid and I am delighted the final game will be happening when the pubs are back open. It will be the party of the year in my local The Calthorpe Arms if I win,” he added.

Atletico stand to win the La Liga title at the weekend, even if they lose to beat Real Valladolid in their last game of the season.

