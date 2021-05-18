Sevilla's New High School To Be Built In Dos Hermanos.

SEVILLA’S New High School Will Be Built In Dos Hermanos at a cost of €3,389,840



Sevilla province is to have a new high school constructed in the town of Dos Hermanos, located just 15km outside the city, after the Junta de Andalucia’s Ministry of Education and Sports, through the Andalusian Public Agency for Education awarded the €3,389,840 construction project to the company ECSA Obra Pública y Civil.

A period of 12 months has been set in the contract for the work to be carried out on the school, which will be located in the southeast area of ​​the municipality, bordering the N-IV highway, to sit on a 10,714m² plot of land, with the first phase covering 3,195.26².

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The school will incorporate two lines of Secondary education (D2), with a capacity for 240 students, with a second phase planned that will include two more lines of ESO, and two others of D4 and B22.

There will be eight multi-purpose Secondary education classrooms, a music room, and a room for Plastic and Audiovisual Education, along with a library, a gym with changing facilities, five apartments, and a special education classroom with direct access to a disabled toilet and changing rooms.

Another section of the building will house the administration area, with offices for the management, as well as rooms for the head of studies, the school secretary, a room for parents association meetings, an orientation room, the teacher’s main restroom, plus spaces for the concierge and reprographics, according to diariodesevilla.es.

As part of the common facilities there will be a general store, a rubbish disposal room, a cleaning room, and a cafeteria, while the outdoor space will contain a sports pitch, a parking area for the teachers, a games area, along with gardens with an orchard.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.