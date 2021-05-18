Serbian-Ukrainian Drug Gang Brought Down In Malaga

THE NATIONAL POLICE have brought down a criminal organisation made up of Serbian and Ukrainian nationals living on the coast of Malaga.

The National Police have brought down a criminal organisation made up of Serbian and Ukrainian nationals living on the coast of Malaga, according to Malaga Hoy. The operation, dubbed Vergel, has resulted in the arrest of 11 people, including nine in Malaga and two in Granada. Eight of them have been sent to prison.

The National Police said in a statement that those arrested were allegedly involved in both the acquisition and production of cannabis that was destined for transport and marketing in Eastern Europe. The detainees are being investigated for crimes of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal gang, falsifying documents and fraud of electricity.

Seven house searches were carried out in luxury villas where 425 kilograms of marijuana, 140 grams of hashish and €19,000 (£16,375) in cash were found, amongst other objects of interest.

Police officers were made aware of a criminal organisation transporting narcotics to European countries at the end of last year, an investigation then ensued. In mid-February 2021 the first branch of the organisation, who were of Albanian nationality, was brought down. 239 kilograms of marijuana and 60 kilograms of hashish in a cattle truck that intended to start the journey from a town in Jaén to Italy was found.

Officers continued with the investigation and in April another part of the organisation, of Ukrainian and Serbian nationalities, was brought down on the Malaga coast. Allegedly, the members of this part of the organisation collected substances through local suppliers and, once their own plantations had been collected, then made shipments of marijuana hidden in moving trucks to eastern countries.

