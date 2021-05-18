Sanchez Welcomed To Ceuta With Huge Boos And Shouts

THE arrival of Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in Ceuta has erupted in shouts and boos by dozens of people.

The arrival of Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in Cueta has erupted in shouts and boos by dozens of people, with some even shaking his car. According to Ok Diario, the president arrived in Ceuta and was met with people expressing their rejection of his management during the current migration crises, with thousands of illegal immigrants arriving in Ceuta today.

Sánchez arrived in the autonomous city accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, travelling by a Super Puma helicopter of the Spanish Air Force.

Upon their arrival, the government leader was met with enraged crowds shouting “Son of a bitch!” whilst also shaking the vehicles of the presidential entourage.

Whilst in Madrid this Tuesday, May 18, Sánchez vowed to try and resolve the current migration crises with “immediate returns”, surprisingly, as before coming into power he was very critical regarding this practice and said he was “categorically” against “hot returns.”

The president warned: “My priority at the moment is to guarantee traffic control on the border with Morocco, provide Ceuta and Melilla with all the means to solve the humanitarian crisis caused by this arrival of people, and proceed with the immediate return.”

The president, who has told King Felipe VI of the situation, has issued a warning to the African nation, saying, “We will be firm in the face of any threat, in the face of any eventuality, and under any circumstances.”

The government has been put on high alert. Following the Council of Ministers, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported that Spain has already returned 2,700 people to Morocco, out of a total of over 6,000 who have arrived in Ceuta since Monday.

