Sánchez warns Morocco that Spain will defend the borders of Ceuta and Melilla.

Due to the “unusual” migration crisis with Morocco, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has declared that he will fly to Ceuta and Melilla on Tuesday. The president, who has told King Felipe VI of the situation, has issued a warning to the African nation, saying, “We will be firm in the face of any threat, in the face of any eventuality, and under any circumstances.” The government has been put on high alert. Following the Council of Ministers, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported that Spain has already returned 2,700 people to Morocco, out of a total of over 6,000 who have arrived in Ceuta since Monday.

Marlaska has vowed to take “all appropriate steps” to end the migrant crisis, and has stated that none of the estimated 1,500 minors who have arrived has been returned. According to Efe, security forces are turning back a large number of minors this morning. The army is stationed on Ceuta’s Tarajal beach this morning, attempting to control the influx of hundreds of people arriving from Morocco. Hundreds of refugees are now swimming in, some of whom are showing signs of hypothermia.

Pablo Casado, the PP’s leader, has urged the government to act, saying, “The government must ensure that our flag continues to fly in Ceuta as it has for 600 years.” Juan Jess Vivas, the president of Ceuta, declared the situation a “state of emergency” and characterized the huge influx as a “invasion.” Ylva Johansson, the Swedish Socialist European Commissioner for Home Affairs, reminded Morocco that the Ceuta border belongs to the EU and urged Morocco to monitor the flow of migrants from Brussels.

As feported by El Pais