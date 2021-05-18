Ryanair Boss Predicts Greece And Spain Will Soon Be Added To The UK Green List Of Destinations

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is predicting Greece and Spain will be added to the UK green list of destinations without quarantine restrictions from June.

Michael O’Leary, group chief executive of Ryanair, has forecast “a strong recovery” this summer and is predicting that Greece and Spain will be added to the UK green list of destinations without quarantine restrictions from June.

O’Leary reported: “Bookings are returning in very strong volumes to Portugal, Greece and Spain.” He dismissed the fact that Greece and Spain remain on the UK’s amber list saying: “People are looking beyond the short-term news. They will be coming [to Greece and Spain] in June, July and August. We expect Greece will be added to the green list by the end of May. Spain will be a bit behind but will be added from June.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He believes the Government’s goal to have “everybody over 50 vaccinated by the end of May” means travel will be capable of go forward from this date.

“If you’ve vaccinated that entire group, frankly, it’s very hard to see any justification for any restrictions or lockdowns on civil liberties from the end of May onwards,” stated O’Leary. “I will therefore be much more hopeful that people can continue to make bookings for their summer holidays.”

The boss of Britain’s largest airport has warned that 500,000 UK travel jobs could be put at risk if the Government does not expand the travel ‘Green List’ this summer.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye urged ministers to give the industry and British holidaymakers ‘confidence’ that they will be able to jet off to top European destinations this year. However, holiday hot spots such as Spain, France and Greece remain on the Amber List – forcing travellers to self-isolate for up to 10 days on their return. Source: Daily Mail

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/