Over 400 Denounced In Malaga For Failing To Wear Masks

LOCAL police in Malaga denounced a total of 472 people over the past weekend for failing to wear masks.

According to Malaga Hoy, the Local Police in Malaga has denounced a total of 472 people over the past weekend for failing to comply with wearing a mask, bringing the total denounced for this same reason to 34,643.

There was extra police presence and reinforcement this weekend in Malaga due to it being the first weekend after the state of alarm ended in Spain.

Specifically, there were 920 police officers in ordinary service and a further 192 added on an extraordinary basis – bringing the total to 1,112 officers. With the good weather forecast, there was extra surveillance of the beach promenades from east to west from 12 pm until 7 pm.

Authorities also wanted to control hospitality venues and nightlife, and crowds of people consuming alcohol on public roads. This service was running every evening with 10 uniformed local policemen and a further 10 officers from the Operational Support Group (GOA). There was also staff from the canine unit and plainclothes officers from the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP).

In total, 11 establishments were denounced, seven on Friday and five on Saturday, with one of the establishments having been denounced twice according to a Local Police statement.

Among the complaints, the majority have been due to establishments not respecting closing hours, having groups of more than eight people per table outdoors, non-compliance with hygiene and prevention measures, over 15 customers dancing indoors and the sale of alcohol to minors.

Police presence prevented large crowds from forming, with a total of 57 offences over the consumption of alcohol on public roads in which officers dealt with.

Officers also carried out alcohol tests on drivers in the city, resulting in eight offences for exceeding the alcohol limit.

