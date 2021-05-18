One Million Euros To Help Hotels And Tourist Apartments In Malaga.

Malaga City Council have announced 1 million euros are available to help hotels and tourist apartments on the Costa del Sol’s Malaga.

The Local Government Board approved the spending on Tuesday in what is the second credit modification of the 2021 budget. In total this amounts to over 5 million euros. The money will be spit out though, with 1 million euros in direct aid which will go to hotels and tourist apartments in the city.

Other beneficiaries of the funding will be vulnerable families, for which one million euros in financial aid is available. Another million euros will be used to support food distribution entities and the supply of essential personal hygiene products. Urban development projects will also feature too.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor, along with the Deputy Mayor for Economy and Finance, Carlos Conde, spoke of the changes and highlighted the million euros that hotels and tourist flats will be able to apply for. Viviendas turísticas though are excluded as reports La Opinion de Malaga.

The ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain’s tourism sector hard as tourist activity has dropped by over 80 percent. Two lines of aid will be available and come with a single payment. The hotel budget is 900,000 euros (150 euros per room). The funds will be handed out in the order applications are received in, until the money runs out.

100,000 euros will be available to tourist flats (100 euros per room).

Of course though, all this comes with certain conditions and it will be necessary to prove that 2020 turnover in comparison with 2019 turnover has decreased by 30 percent.

