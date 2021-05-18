New land for Deia car park purchased with funds from Consell de Mallorca

THE Deia Council has spent €140,991.97 to purchase a 500 square metre plot of land on the road to Soller which will become a pleasant public car park.

This is probably the last area in the municipality where public parking will be allowed to be added but this won’t be part of the asphalt jungle!

It is a pretty little area with a number of trees which will either be retained or replanted elsewhere so that there will be room for between 10 and 15 cars once the land is properly landscaped and laid out as a car park.

As an added bonus, the Deia Council managed to obtain funding to cover the entire purchase from the Consell de Mallorca meaning that local residents have more access to parking without it costing the community anything.