Massive Tourism Boost As EU To Allow Brits In Test-Free With ‘Vaccine Passport’

Massive Tourism Boost As The Whole Of The EU Is To Allow Brits In Test-Free With ‘Vaccine Passports’.

FULLY vaccinated Brits are set to be welcomed into the EU with no need for a test or quarantine as “Covid passports” get the green light this week, according to The Sun.

The problem is however that confusion over holidays still remain as ministers are telling people to stay away from “amber list” countries despite the end of the legal travel ban.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



EU ambassadors are expected to sign off a plan allowing fully-vaccinated Britons to fly to Europe without having to have a Covid test or quarantine. On Wednesday, May 19, the UK is expected to be included on an expanded EU “green list” permitting holiday travel from non-EU countries with Covid infection rates below 100 cases per 100,000 of the population rather than the current 25 per 100,000.

It came as the bosses of BA and Heathrow issued a joint plea to the Government to publish an advance list of its “green” countries for the summer to enable families to plan holidays.

Currently, all European countries bar green-listed Portugal and Gibraltar are rated “amber” by the Government, requiring travellers to quarantine and take two PCR tests on their return.

The EU plan would see member states adopt uniform entry requirements, giving fully-vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk countries such as the UK unrestricted entry to Spain, France, Italy, and other popular destinations.

It would, however, create a system that would see the rest of the bloc accept passengers based on vaccination status while the UK confers no such status on those who have had the jab and instead requires testing or quarantine for all returning holidaymakers.

On Monday, May 17, thousands of Britons flew to Portugal on holiday as the Government’s travel ban was lifted under step three of its roadmap out of lockdown.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/