Malaga Airport Accredited As A Safe Space.

Malaga airport has been accredited as a safe space by international aeronautical authorities and has implemented a variety of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and make travellers feel safe.

The Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport has received accreditation from the Airport Health Accreditation programme managed by the Airports Council International (ACI).

In a bid to combat the ongoing pandemic the airport has installed a staggering 300 plus automatic hydro-alcoholic gel dispensers, along with a host of other elements aimed at protecting travellers and staff. They have installed nearly 300 contactless soap dispensers and over 150 litter bins to allow travellers to deposit their masks and gloves safely.

The airport has purchased and is currently working on installing nearly 500 hand dryers which come complete with HEPA filters. It has also moved to contactless taps too, and has installed over 500 of these so far.

The new measures are sure to make travellers and staff feel safer.

The director of Malaga airport, Pedro Bendala, has spoken of the work carried out jointly between the airlines and the authorities in order to ensure that travellers are safe and able to fly again with confidence.

He highlighted that the work is “key to the recovery of the airline industry and the revival of tourism” as reported Malaga Hoy.

In other Malaga news, the port of Malaga is getting set to resume cruise tourism soon, and even has a specific date in mind.

Malaga port hopes to be able to resume cruise tourism in a staggered manner. Currently they are aiming for June 15, after TUI has requested a stopover in the Costa del Sol capital for the ship ‘Mein Schiff 2’. If everything goes to plan the ship will head from Gran Canaria to Palma de Mallorca.

The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, speaking of the important news said, “This is truly important news, because we have been working for months for the arrival of this moment with the application of all the security measures.”

