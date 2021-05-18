Holidaymakers To Portugal Told To Wear Masks On Beaches Or Face Fines And Even Arrest!

Holidaymakers To Portugal Told To Wear Masks On Beaches Or Face Hefty Fines.

British tourists were handed on arrival into Portugal’s Faro airport, face masks and sanitiser after which they were asked to provide full details about their stay as they touched down in the country for the start of long-awaited sunshine breaks.

All Brits arriving the country were also warned by officials the airport of the strict rules for wearing face masks in public places, which includes keeping them on while on the beach or they could be hit with hefty €117 fines, according to The Sun.

Passengers in arrivals were asked by immigration officials to produce proof of a negative PCR test and show that they had completed a locator form, with details of where they are staying before being allowed to proceed on to the baggage hall.

It comes as the Portuguese tourism minister announced at the weekend that 'everything is open' for British tourists when borders open. The secretary of State for tourism, Rita Marques, revealed that restaurants, coffee shops, and bars had been opened up in time for an expected influx of holidaymakers this week

It comes as the Portuguese tourism minister announced at the weekend that ‘everything is open’ for British tourists when borders open. The secretary of State for tourism, Rita Marques, revealed that restaurants, coffee shops, and bars had been opened up in time for an expected influx of holidaymakers this week

She told the BBC: ‘We have been working hard to tackle the pandemic, as I said, so restaurants and coffee shops and shops and everything is open as from May 1.’

