Helicopter Evacuation for Three Immigrants Off the Almeria Coast.

Three immigrants have been rescued off the Almeria coast and evacuated by helicopter after they suffered from serious injuries.

Three people have been rescued and then evacuated by helicopter after they were spotted on a skiff in the Alboran Sea. Maritime rescue was able to successfully evacuate the immigrants by helicopter early in the morning on Monday, May 17 after they were rescued by a Guardia Civil patrol boat.

According to Europa Press, a spokesman for the agency explained that the evacuation was needed for medical reasons and that the Helimer 203 helicopter was activated.

The immigrants who were seriously injured had been travelling in a boat with other people which the Guardia Civil Maritime service patrol boat the ‘Río Segura’ was able to rescue.

They were then evacuated to Almeria Airport via the helicopter where ambulances were on standby waiting for them. They were then quickly rushed by ambulance to the University Hospital of Torrecárdenas in Almeria.

The three men were admitted to hospital and it is believed that one of them had to undergo surgery.

In other Spanish news, Spain have mobilised the army in Cueta after over 5000 immigrants entered the autonomous city in a single day.

In order to control the massive influx of immigrants in the space of one day the Spanish government has been forced to mobilise the army in Cueta. Both La Legión and Regulares units have been mobilised in order to help boost security forces.

The Government delegation believe that over 5000 Moroccan citizens have illegally entered the autonomous city on Monday. They have entered via the Tarajal and Benzú maritime breakwaters.

