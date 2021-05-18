Gemma Collins reunites with ex-fiance Rami Hawash.

Gemma Collins, who has went on to become a hugely popular since leaving Towie in 2015, was seen kissing and cuddling Rami Hawash over dinner earlier this month.

In 2013, the two were engaged to be married, but the relationship ended a year later.

Despite a brief reunion in 2017, during which Gemma rewore her engagement ring, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways.

Now that Gemma, 40, and Rami, 45, are back on track, they’ve had a series of shows under their belts, but Gemma cautioned fans not to get their hopes up.

She said: “Me and Rami is nothing serious. He is a lovely guy and I am just having some fun.

“We’re not properly dating, we’re not getting married.

We’re just friends and we occasionally go out for dinner. It isn’t serious, it’s fun.

“I’ve had a tough time in the past and Rami has been a great support.

“We have a great time together and that’s all there is to it.”

Following her split from James “Arg” Argent, Gemma rekindled her friendship with Rami earlier this year.

So far, the reality star turned businesswoman has had a fantastic year.

Gemma is planning to launch her own fitness empire, in addition to signing another multi-million dollar contract with the BBC for her immensely successful podcast.

Gemma will release a subscription app in the summer to support people on their wellness journeys, inspired by her own three-stone weight loss.

