Friends of Brits Coming To Stay With Them In Spain MUST Apply For Permission!

The process has actually always been the same for all other non EU nationals wishing to visit Spain and who are NOT lodging in paid holiday accommodation, but with friends or family instead. This is coming to light because it is the first summer that Spain expects international tourists back- hopefully ‘they’ the customs, will take a pragmatic approach and issue a warning or just stamp the passport or passport’s of the visitors and allow them to carry on to their destinations.

The law however states that the host in Spain must apply for a ‘Carta de Invitación’ for each person-visitor involved- as confirmed by the Brigada Provincial de Extranjería y Fronteras in Granada, and by the Antequera National Police recently.

Cases of people being stopped- and even refused entry- at customs in Spanish airports and borders due to incorrect paperwork are on the increase due to the effects of Brexit kicking in.

It must be remembered that only legal residents in Spain can apply for this Carta for the family or friends they wish to receive in their own (or rented) home or second home they own here, non-resident home owners cannot.

It is only possible for the latter to receive non-EU guests in their holiday home if the property is listed as a holiday rental with the Registro de Turismo and they charge for their stay and provide the guests with a tourist rental contract and a booking confirmation.

For those who rent their home, please check that the rental contract doesn’t contain a clause that prohibits guests from lodging with you, or only allows so for a very limited time in case they intend to stay for several weeks e.g.

The Carta is an accommodation requirement and if you cannot show a booking for tourist accommodation, the Carta is required instead.

As an example, in Alicante earlier in the year, dozens of Brits were sent back to Manchester due to ‘incorrect or insufficient’ paperwork when in fact other passengers that day from the Uk were allowed to enter Spain.

Now for the process!

The procedure is a two-step one, firstly, you need to apply for the ‘Carta de Invitación’ with the National Police in your area, with a ‘cita previa’ (appointment) at https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/icpco/index

Proceed to fill out this form for each guest that is intending to stay with you at http://www.interior.gob.es/…/Solicitud+de+Carta…/

Form Modelo 790-12 is needed to pay the administrative fee- tick ‘solicitud carta de invitación’. The amount of 74,31 euros will appear. https://sede.policia.gob.es/Tasa790_012/ImpresoRellenar

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

✼ Title deeds or rental contract for the property where the guests will be lodging

✻ Padrón certificate not older than 3 months (they only last 3 months)

✼ TIE or green EU residency certificate and passport plus copies

✼ Copies of the passports of the guests that will travel from the UK to Spain to stay with you

The application normally takes no more than 20 days to process and you will be notified that your application has or has not been passed and then you can pick up your Carta(s) de Invitación.

You will also need a second form- 790-12, tick ‘Expedición de Carta de Invitación’- no amount will appear, you just need to print the form and put in the amount of 6,43 euros times the number of guests so for example a family of five would be, 5 x 6,43 = 32,15.

Once you have the Carta(s) in your possession you need to send them to the UK so that the guest can bring the originals with them when they travel to Spain.

As is normal in these situations, it really does depend though on how customs operate at the airport or points of entry into Spain. It remains to be seen if in fact they will stick hard to the rules or turn a blind eye and just make sure visitors have vaccine certificates and a location for their stay. We shall be monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and will report back on this subject.

If you yourself or anyone you know has encountered problems at the airport or borders into Spain please let us know, this may help other readers avoid such difficulties in the future.

Please email to: [email protected]

