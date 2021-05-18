EU citizens’ border ordeal in the United Kingdom.

EU people have been handcuffed at British airports, forced to sleep in parked buses, and refused access to medication after being denied entry into the country under Brexit law, according to reports.

Ana Silvestre, a 20-year-old dual national of Italy and Brazil, was denied entry to Luton Airport with her Brazilian husband on May 8. She was handcuffed at the airport and left in a van overnight before being transported to Colnbrook detention centre, where she remained for seven days before being deported to Italy.

Silvestre’s sister, who has lived in Liverpool for two years, said she received “no information whatsoever if they were OK or where they were” after their arrival until her sister called from a phone given to her at the centre the following morning.

Detainees’ phones are taken away from them at immigration detention centers to keep them from taking pictures or videos, and they are also denied access to their belongings.

“When she called me, she was crying, and kept telling me that they were making them feel like criminals,” Silvestre’s sister said. “She told me they made them walk through the airport in handcuffs and she had never felt so humiliated in her entire life.”

Silvestre’s sister alleged that immigration workers at the airport declined to give her the birth control pills she needed to manage her polycystic ovary syndrome, as well as her husband’s blood pressure medicine.

Others who have been turned away in recent months as the government’s “hostile climate” immigration policy has been extended to EU residents say they have been refused access to medicine.

As reported by The Guardian