Dr Alex George has joined ITV’s mental health advisory board.

Dr. Alex George has announced that he has joined ITV’s mental health advisory board, and is pushing for more diversity among the contestants selected to participate on the dating show.

During an appearance on Susannah Constantine’s podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction, Alex announced that he is consulting with TV executives on how to better serve the show’s contestants and viewers this year.

“I actually sit on a board now, a mental health advisory board for ITV and a lot of the thoughts now moving forward are how can we promote a better wellbeing, not just the people on the show but the people watching it,” he said.

“TV, reality TV, can have an impact on people’s mental health but it can do it in positive way as well,” he went on. “If we think about it and we consider these things when making these shows, consider who you’re putting on there: ‘Are they prepared for that. What messages are we giving to people? Are we representing the body image, the diversity that we have in the UK on screen?’ Those kind of things.

“I’ll be interested to see what the cast is like this year on Love Island – but I think that we might see a better diversity, I hope, in all sorts of ways on the show this year.”

Alex, who appeared on the dating show in 2018, said that returning to his NHS day job, as well as his close-knit family and friendship circle, helped him stay grounded.

