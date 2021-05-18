Corpse Of Spanish Canyonist Found In Switzerland 9 Months After Disappearance

THE corpse of a Spanish man who disappeared nine months ago has been found in Switzerland.

The corpse of a Spanish canyonist who disappeared nine months ago has been found in Switzerland. Diego Maeztu went missing on August 12, 2020, after an accident in which three of his companions also died. The Swiss press announced today, Tuesday, May 18, that his body has now been found in the Vattis area of the canton of San Galo (eastern Switzerland).

According to Malaga Hoy, local Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung has not released details regarding the circumstances or place of the discovery, but have indicated that his body has been recovered in an area near the Parlitobel gorges, where the accident happened.

38-year-old Maetzu, who lived in the Navarran town of Allo, was caught in a strong storm whilst canyoning with his companions Mikel Lasa (33 years old), Mikel Zabalza (29) and Tontxu González (48).

All of those who died during the incident were experienced in the sport, and the area in which they were canyoning is a frequent destination for the risky sport in which accidents often occur. The bodies of Maetzu’s companions were found shortly after the accident that occurred nine months ago in the Gigerwald reservoir.

The search for Maetzu was hampered by rain in the first few days after the accident, which has resulted in his corpse finally being discovered so many months after.

One of the worst canyoning accidents occurred in 1999 when 18 athletes and three guides who were from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland and the UK were killed in a flood in the Saxetbach canyon, in the tourist area of Interlaken (centre of the country).

