Coronation Street is on Airbnb for One Night Only!

Corrie fans can spend a night on the set next door to the Rover’s Return if they are lucky enough to win a booking on Airbnb. For one night only in October, ‘The Rover’s Return Annexe’ will be open to two guest.

Super-fans of the much-loved soap will enjoy a hot pot dinner, and possibly a pint in the Rover’s and breakfast in Roy’s Roll, according to the advert.

“As the guests stroll down the street, they will pass Fiz and Tyrone’s, take a peek in the Kabin window, or wander up Victoria Street to check out the menu at Speed Daal to see what Alya’s been up to. Although interiors will be closed, guests will be able to wander around Coronation, Rosamund and Victoria Street to their heart’s content. They can even have a stroll down the ginnel, site of so many Corrie secret rendezvous,” Airbnb said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The self-contained annexe is a pop-up house decorated in typical Coronation street style. Guests can look out to Audrey’s, Prestons Petals and the kebab shop.

The once-in-a-lifetime overnight stay also includes a private tour of the set.

Once back in the annexe, “Fans will be able to watch the affair of the 80s – Deirdre Barlow’s tryst with Mike Baldwin – the disastrous tram crash a decade ago, and last year’s classic moment where David Platt discovers a sinkhole in his back garden. For a truly authentic experience, guests will enjoy all of their favourite moments from the soap, while sitting in the heart of the Street.”

‘The Rovers’ Annexe’, is available to book from 1pm BST, May 26, at airbnb.com/corrie. Booking will be for October 2, 2021, and will cost £60, with the fee donated to charity.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/