MARBELLA based charity Collective Calling will hold its next gala at the prestigious Anantara Villa Padierna Palace with tickets costing €120 per person.

Starting at 7pm with a welcome drink and special photoshoot with vintage cars, the Rat Pack tribute group will appear at 8pm to entertain guests whilst a three-course dinner with unlimited drinks will be served.

At 9.30pm there will be a short presentation from the charity and 10pm an auction of luxurious prizes as well as the opening of Blackjack and Roulette tables with the event finishing at midnight.

For tickets call 711 006 961 and those who would like to stay the night will receive a 15 per cent discount on their room.

Collective Calling raises funds to allow it to provide food and other necessities for disadvantaged families on the Costa del Sol as well as supporting children in Tanzania www.collectivecalling.org.