Charity Day Fund Raiser For Wheelchair-Bound Mum Of Three Jodie Lee Baxter.

A Charity Fun Day is being held at Cafe Uno in Catral, Vega Baja, Alicante on Saturday, May 29, to raise money for a lift to be installed that will hopefully make life easier for Jodie, who is stranded in her apartment for almost 16 hours a day due to her disability.

Michael J Futter has agreed to have his lovely locks shaved off by local hair salon owner Paul Michael, while friend Jade Eastment will be attempting a 100Km run- a Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for any donations here.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thirty-three years old and mother to three wonderful children, Jodie lee Baxter has suffered epileptic fits since she was young and in 2018 had to be put into an induced coma when the seizures became worse.

Jodie had previously tried to obtain a bank loan for the stairlift but was turned down as she is classed as a permanent invalid. “All she wants is to be able to look after her family again, get the children ready and take them to school without having to depend on everybody else,” explained Jade Danielle who organised the “Let’s help Jodie get her lift installed” appeal.

“She does free translating to help people and raises money for charity. I know Jodie and she doesn’t like asking for help, but I’m asking for help so that her life can return to some semblance of normality,” Jade said. The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

