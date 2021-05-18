BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson Holds Emergency Meeting Over Indian Variant Concerns

Boris Johnson Holds Emergency Meeting Over Indian Variant Concerns.

Boris Johnson has called an urgent meeting with his Cabinet for crunch talks today, May 18, amid grim claims there is now ‘close to nil’ chance of the planned June 21 lockdown easing going ahead as hoped.

The PM and his senior ministers are meeting with anxiety over the fast-spreading Indian variant of coronavirus running high. When asked if the proposed end of restrictions in England on 21 June may not go ahead as planned, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News today: “We cannot rule anything out.”

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.