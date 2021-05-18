BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson Holds Emergency Meeting Over Indian Variant Concerns

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Boris Johnson Holds Emergency Meeting Over Indian Variant Concerns.

Boris Johnson has called an urgent meeting with his Cabinet for crunch talks today, May 18, amid grim claims there is now ‘close to nil’ chance of the planned June 21 lockdown easing going ahead as hoped.

The PM and his senior ministers are meeting with anxiety over the fast-spreading Indian variant of coronavirus running high. When asked if the proposed end of restrictions in England on 21 June may not go ahead as planned, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News today: “We cannot rule anything out.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Related:

Fifty Indian doctors have died from coronavirus in a single day as the country struggles with a punishing second wave of infections and deaths. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 244 doctors had lost their lives to Covid-19 so far this year, with 50 dying on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here