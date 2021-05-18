Andalucia: Just Two Covid-19 Deaths in Two Days

In the past two days, Andalucia registered a total of 1,497 cases of coronavirus. Although the numbers for May 16 and May 17 are slightly up on the previous weekend, there were just two Covid-19 related deaths in the region, the lowest number of fatalities recorded since March 22.

The community’s cumulative incidence rate is 170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Province-by-province, there are 400 positive cases in Sevilla, 363 in Granada, 204 in Malaga, 158 in Jaen, 128 in Huelva, 112 in Cadiz, 71 in Cordoba and 61 in Almeria.

The pair of recent deaths were registered in Cadiz and Granada.

Seville also has the largest number of patients in hospital because of the virus with 259 patients and 77 people in intensive care. Granada has 223 patients and 65 people in intensive care. Malaga has 121 patients and 19 in intensive care. The lowest number of patients is in Huelva with 61 needing hospital care and eight in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 567,000 cases of infection in Andalucia, 46,302 hospitalisations, and a total of 9,932 deaths. Seville was the hardest hit province with 1,965 deaths, followed by Granada with 1,742 deaths and Malaga with 1,637 deaths.

The cumulative incidence across Andalucia in the past two weeks is an average of 170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

