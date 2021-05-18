Andalucia Criticises The Debate On Not Wearing Masks

THIS Tuesday, May 18, The Andalucian Government has criticised the debate on scrapping the use of masks.

This Tuesday, May 18, The Andalucian Government has criticised the debate on scrapping the use of masks, Malaga Hoy reports. The government in Andalucia has said that masks are the “most powerful weapon” that we have at this moment to fight the Covid pandemic, with the exception of vaccinations, and has expressed its concern about the current debate in Spain on a possible relaxation of their use.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), hinted yesterday, Monday 17, that the mandatory wearing of masks in outdoor spaces could soon be lifted, saying that it is a decision that could be made in a matter of “not many days”.

Mr Simón indicated, without giving specific dates, that the Government and communities, in the next few weeks, will be in a position to review the catalogue of measures that the autonomies can apply, depending on their epidemiological situation, which can include instructions regarding the use of masks, saying, “the evolution of vaccination and the epidemic tells us that it may not take long to make clear proposals to remove the mask in some specific situations”.

However, the Andalucian Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, said: “The most powerful weapon after the vaccine is the mask,” highlighting that the teams of technicians of the Ministry of Health also warn that masks should be continued to be used until there is 70 per cent immunity.

“We do not trust ourselves because of the siren songs,” he said and is instead calling for the Andalucian population to practice responsibility on the matter as the virus still circulates amongst us.

He has voiced his concerns over relaxing the use of masks and insisted that the Board stays focussed on vaccinations, expressing that the use of masks and the vaccination of citizens is the only way to save lives.

