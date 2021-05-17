Virtual dog walk raises funds for guide dogs

Linda Hall
UNDRAISERS: Some of the many participants in the Specsavers’ virtual dog walk Photo credit: Specsavers

DOG-LOVERS united with Specsavers Ópticas to raise €1,325 with a virtual dog walk between April 26 and 2 May.

This coincided with International Guide Dog Day on April 28 and hundreds took part in the event to support the important work of the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG). The charity breeds and trains guide dogs which are placed free of charge with people who have severe visual impairment, enabling them to live the fullest lives possible.   

Jorge Martínez de Lizarduy Araico from Specsavers Opticas Benidorm, praised the public for their generosity and thanked his colleagues across all nine Specsavers Ópticas stores for their efforts during the fundraising campaign. 

“This is a great step towards raising the €5,000 we have pledged to donate to FOPG at the end of the year,” he said.

“We will continue to collect money in the collection tins in our stores on the Costa Blanca. It is also possible to donate online adding SPEC in the box for the second surname so we know that it is part of our fundraising effort.’ 

Specsavers Ópticas has stores in Calpe, Jávea, Torrevieja, Benidorm, Guardamar del Segura and La Zenia. To find the nearest Specsavers Ópticas store and donate ,visit www.specsavers.es or www.perrosguia.once.es to find out more about this fantastic charity.     


