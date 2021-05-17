Torremolinos Police Recover A High-End Porsche Stolen In Germany

TORREMOLINOS Police Recover A High-End Porsche Macan That Had Been Reported Stolen In Germany



Officers of the Torremolinos Local Police force have recovered a top-of-the-range Porsche Macan – as it was driving through the town – that had originally been reported stolen in Germany, and then allegedly fitted with false Russian number plates.

The incident took place last weekend in Torremolinos when officers belonging to the Canine Unit – which specialises in vehicle thefts – stopped the car with its two occupants, a man, and two women, and asked the driver to produce the car’s relevant documentation for their inspection.

Upon checking the documents, the officers noticed some anomalies and asked proceeded to take him to the Police Headquarters, where further checks discovered that the car was fitted with the false number plates saying that the vehicle was Russian, according to malagahoy.es.

Antonio Ruiz, the Security Councillor explained that it even came to light that the driver had passed through several countries, including Germany, France, Lithuania, and Poland, even being stopped at police controls, yet without detection, but he was arrested and taken into custody.

The mayor of Torremolinos was eager to praise the detection skills of the town’s highly-trained and specialised Local Police force, who have recovered many similar vehicles during the course of their daily operations.

