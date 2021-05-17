The Covid rate in Malaga rises slightly and cases continue to exceed 200 daily.

We must maintain our vigilance. Despite the absence of deaths, Malaga’s Covid rate is increasing. It’s just a smidgeon, but it’s rising. It has increased by four points since last Friday. It was 130.4 positives per 100,000 people back then, and it is now 134.5. This indicates that the province faces a moderate risk of the virus spreading (the one that goes from 50 to 150). The capital is even more impressive: 154.0. This figure places the city in the upper echelon (between 150 cases and 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Furthermore, the number of new infections per day does not fall below 200. They ranged from 182 on Thursday to 270 on Friday last week. In the province, 97,261 people have been infected with Covid 19 since the outbreak began.

Fortunately, the number of people cured is more than double the number infected. According to the Consejería de Salud y Familias, 473 people have been cured this day. The accumulated figure for people who have overcome the disease is 92,028 at the provincial level.

Another piece of good news is that the week begins with no deaths from the virus. So the figure remains at 1,637 people since March 2020.

The pressure of treatment is still being managed. Currently, 121 people have been admitted to Malaga hospitals with this infection. Nineteen of them are in intensive care. Since the end of December, there have been fewer admissions to intensive care. However, the number of patients in hospital wards has increased since Sunday. There were 115 the day before, and there are now six more. In total, 7,918 patients have been admitted to hospitals during the 14-month health crisis, with 748 of them being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to their severity.

Vaccination is still being carried out.

Vaccines have now been administered to almost 700,000 people.

At the provincial level, 694,421 have been governed.

The two doses that complete the immunisation have already been given to 227,273 individuals.

As reported by Malaga Hoy